HempCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $775.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $775.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,642.77 or 1.00057712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,697,026 coins and its circulating supply is 258,561,876 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

