Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HESM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of HESM opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.57. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

