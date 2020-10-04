Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

HGV opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

