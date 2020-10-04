Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. 1,644,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.