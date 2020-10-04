Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.00, a PEG ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

