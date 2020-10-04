Holding S.A. Biodyne Sells 100,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,618.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $64,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $2,515.50.

NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $0.43 on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

