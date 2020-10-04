HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $668.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

