HOQU (HQX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $462,092.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $164,885.18 and approximately $462,092.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00272814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.01520461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00168765 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

