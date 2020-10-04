Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,505. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

