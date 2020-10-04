Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.
A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,505. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
