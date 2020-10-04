Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) versus Carnival (OTCMKTS:CUK) Head to Head Analysis

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Carnival $20.83 billion 0.12 $2.99 billion N/A N/A

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carnival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Carnival -17.53% 0.06% 0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Carnival 1 2 1 0 2.00

Summary

Carnival beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. Carnival plc was founded in 1850 and is based in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

