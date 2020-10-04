HorusPay Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $230,220.48 and approximately $10.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

