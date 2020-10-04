Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Receives $438.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $408.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $431.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

