Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HII traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $144.13. 392,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,901. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

