Huobi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $979.32 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $979.32 million and $74.25 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00043682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.39 or 0.05230240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

