Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.17.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

TSE:HSE opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Husky Energy will post -0.2092905 earnings per share for the current year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.