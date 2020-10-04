Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $241,710.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $241,710.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.03 or 0.05285730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.