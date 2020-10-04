I/O Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,289.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $2,289.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00626034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.03535154 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11,773.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,433,692 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

