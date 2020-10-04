Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Head to Head Comparison

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iberdrola and Sino Biopharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 1 4 5 0 2.40 Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $40.82 billion 1.97 $3.82 billion N/A N/A Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.16 billion 6.40 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 10.42% 7.64% 2.92% Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iberdrola beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, gas combined cycle, and cogeneration facilities; and electricity from onshore and offshore wind, mini-hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It also stores, trades in, and retails natural gas. In addition, the company provides engineering and construction services for power generation facilities; and sells and rents housing, offices, and commercials. Further, it engages in services, data management, general networking, asset management, marketing, telecommunications, real estate, material merchandising, purchase agency, finance, insurance, and other businesses. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules. The company's principal products also include Analgesic medicines, such as Kaifen injections and Zepusi Flurbiprofen Cataplasms; Orthopedic medicines, which comprise New Ossified Triol capsules and Jiuli tablets; anti-infectious medicines, including Tiance injections and Tianjie tablets; parenteral nutritious medicines, such as Xinhaineng and Fenghaineng fructose injections; respiratory system medicines, including Tianqingsule inhalation powder and Chia Tai Suke tablets; and anorectal medicines comprising Aisuping injections and Getai tablets. In addition, it develops medicines for liver, tumor, cardio-cerebral, analgesia, respiratory system, and orthopedic diseases; engages in the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; provides medical management consultancy services; and manufactures, sells, and distributes health food products, as well as is involved in optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products. Further, the company provides research and development, medical technology development, and outpatient and surgical procedure services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

