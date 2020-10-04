iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $9.27 on Thursday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.32.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 195,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,794 shares of company stock worth $658,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 510,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 312,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

