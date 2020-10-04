ICON Hits Market Cap of $228.62 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003778 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, DragonEX and CoinTiger. ICON has a total market capitalization of $228.62 million and $22.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,188,732 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ABCC, Huobi, OKEx, Allbit, COSS, IDEX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bithumb, Hotbit, Gate.io, Rfinex, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

