IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $383.85 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

