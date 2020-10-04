IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,479.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $17,479.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Allbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Allbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Cashierest, OEX, CoinBene, LBank, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

