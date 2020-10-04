Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Imperial Tobacco Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

