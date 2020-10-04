Imperial Tobacco Group’s (IMBBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Tobacco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

