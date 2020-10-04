indaHash Price Tops $0.0028 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Exrates and HitBTC. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $292.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, Exrates, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.