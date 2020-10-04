Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

NYSE:IRT opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

