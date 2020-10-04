Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

NYSE:IRT opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.