Independent Research Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €139.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €116.15 ($136.65).

Shares of MRK opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.71 and a 200 day moving average of €107.03. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

