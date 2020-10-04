Independent Research Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €139.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €116.15 ($136.65).

Shares of MRK opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.71 and a 200 day moving average of €107.03. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

