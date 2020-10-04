Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

