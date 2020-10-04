Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

