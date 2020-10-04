Ink (INK) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 102.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $605,314.45 and $4.93 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00271923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.01522361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00168674 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

