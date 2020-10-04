Insider Buying: Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX:HAW) Insider Purchases A$16,910,334.14 in Stock

Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX:HAW) insider Li Yijie acquired 120,788,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$16,910,334.14 ($12,078,810.10).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.14.
About Hawthorn Resources
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.