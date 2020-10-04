Insider Buying: Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX:HAW) Insider Purchases A$16,910,334.14 in Stock

Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX:HAW) insider Li Yijie acquired 120,788,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$16,910,334.14 ($12,078,810.10).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.14.

Get Hawthorn Resources alerts:

About Hawthorn Resources

Hawthorn Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metal explorer in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Trouser Legs Mine gold project located to the east-north-east of Kalgoorlie and centred on the Pinjin Goldfield.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.