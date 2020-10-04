Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Buys C$109,500.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.19 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,810,600.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 1,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,370.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 9,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.32 per share, with a total value of C$22,272.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$21,500.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

