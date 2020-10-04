Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Sells $135,940.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $135.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

