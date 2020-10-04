Insider Selling: BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CRO Sells $159,261.01 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 34,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $159,261.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 376,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,250.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven M. Capelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.44 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 437.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 18.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

