Insider Selling: I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

I-Mab Company Profile

