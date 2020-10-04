Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,546,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,305,000.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $3,847,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,897,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,765,684.92.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 82,091 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,882,215.01.

On Thursday, August 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00.

PINS opened at $43.82 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $11,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $1,226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pinterest by 40.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 3,691.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 996,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

