Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $918,200.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $918,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,454.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Q2 stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $106.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 63.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 93.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Q2 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

