Insights Network (INSTAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,649.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $25,649.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.05235790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,509,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

