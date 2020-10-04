Insolar (XNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $905,880.00

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003193 BTC on major exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. Insolar has a market capitalization of $34.01 million and approximately $905,880.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar Coin Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

