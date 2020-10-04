Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,612 ($21.06) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($16.26) to GBX 1,716 ($22.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ICP traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,215 ($15.88). 593,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.94. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77).

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,202 ($15.71) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,160.59).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.