InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) and Owens & Minor (OTCMKTS:OMI) Financial Review

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) and InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Owens & Minor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Owens & Minor and InternetArray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 0 3 4 0 2.57 InternetArray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owens & Minor presently has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential downside of 16.51%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than InternetArray.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owens & Minor and InternetArray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $9.21 billion 0.16 -$62.37 million $0.56 40.18 InternetArray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InternetArray has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Owens & Minor.

Profitability

This table compares Owens & Minor and InternetArray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -1.23% 9.31% 1.16% InternetArray N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Owens & Minor beats InternetArray on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers; and contract logistics services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries offering a range of supply chain logistics services to manufacturers. In addition, it offers business services comprising order-to-cash, re-labeling, customer service, and returns management; and warehousing and transportation services consisting of storage, controlled-substance handling, cold-chain, emergency and export delivery, inventory management, and pick and pack services. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. Its products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About InternetArray

InternetArray, Inc. operates as an Internet development, technology licensing, and marketing company. It provides guidance and investment for early stage Web-centric companies. The company focuses on identifying and developing collborative Internet-based business partners into viable and profitable companies. It offers Internet-based companies in need of the necessities for growth, financing, marketing, administrator, sales, accounting, etc. The company is based in Williamsville, New York.

