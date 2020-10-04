INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IKTSY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

