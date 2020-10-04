INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman Sells $688,719.48 in Stock

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman John Radziwill sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $688,719.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. INTL FCStone has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter. INTL FCStone had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNEX. TheStreet cut shares of INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL FCStone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

