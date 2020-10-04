Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $471.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $20.57 million and $471.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167888 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

