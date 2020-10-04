IoTeX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Bgogo. IoTeX has a market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.05211975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

