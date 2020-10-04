IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0644 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and $4.38 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167888 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,771,267 coins and its circulating supply is 855,634,552 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

