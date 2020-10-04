J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 22.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J.Jill by 447.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 229.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 375.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 283,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 44.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.64 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of JILL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 595,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,245. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

