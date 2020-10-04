Jarvis Network Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $990,967.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00271858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01525817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

