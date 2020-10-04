Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of UNFI opened at $15.92 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.