Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,988. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

